Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) Insider Acquires A$266,121.04 in Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) insider Heath Sharp bought 71,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.73 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,121.04 ($190,086.46).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.86%.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow and control systems, and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name.

