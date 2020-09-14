Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) Insider Acquires A$266,121.04 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) insider Heath Sharp bought 71,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.73 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,121.04 ($190,086.46).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.86%.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow and control systems, and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.