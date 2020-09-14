Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.50. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 12,800 shares trading hands.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.