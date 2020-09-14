Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

