Raymond James Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $110.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

