Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Receives GBX 2,075 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAT. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.91) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($31.69)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,704 ($22.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,657.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,517.10. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The company has a market cap of $978.01 million and a PE ratio of 29.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 119.86%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.