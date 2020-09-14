Qitmeer (PMEER) Reaches One Day Volume of $299,369.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $299,369.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00304132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00115182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.01542273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00197908 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.