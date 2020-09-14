Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,536 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $345,959. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

