Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,067 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,706 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Best Buy worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,230 shares of company stock worth $73,599,179. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

