Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,062 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 126.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FDS opened at $327.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

