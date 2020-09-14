Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 36,328 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Ubiquiti worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 21.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $153.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

