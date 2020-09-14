Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,273 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.29% of UniFirst worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 94.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,530,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $189.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

