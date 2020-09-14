Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.41% of Howard Hughes worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 371,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Howard Hughes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $59.11 on Monday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $134.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

