Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 673,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 234,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.