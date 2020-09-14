Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,326 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,033,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

