Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

AMH opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

