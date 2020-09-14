Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Air Lease worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 230.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 192,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 64.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $31.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

