Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Zendesk worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,135. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

