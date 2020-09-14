Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of RealPage worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

RP opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $127,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,689.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,118 shares of company stock worth $28,808,979. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

