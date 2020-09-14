Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 247,116 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $19.29 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

