Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.30% of Landstar System worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $131.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

