Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.31 Million Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $36.48 on Monday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

