Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.08 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

