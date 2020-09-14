Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Kroger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

