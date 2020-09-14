Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Msci were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $339.25 on Monday. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.