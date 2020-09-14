Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 117,261 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

SSNC opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

