Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,856 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $222.25 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $238.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

