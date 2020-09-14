Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.63.

MASI opened at $214.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

