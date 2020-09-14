Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 119,310 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

WY opened at $28.43 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

