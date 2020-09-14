ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.71. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 8,695 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

