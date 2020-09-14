ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.75. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

