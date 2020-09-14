ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $25.40. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 24,358 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.