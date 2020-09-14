ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 92,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,965,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.01. 390,381 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65.

