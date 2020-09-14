Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Gap Down to $65.97

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.97, but opened at $62.88. Primeenergy Resources shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 49.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 98.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

