Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $37.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,027,000 after purchasing an additional 197,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,002,000 after purchasing an additional 148,648 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.