Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.28). On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.