Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,270,000 after purchasing an additional 176,328 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,532,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 388,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

