Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $364,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 1,149,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after buying an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 805,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after buying an additional 692,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $29.33 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

