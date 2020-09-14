Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $351,000 in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Delek US by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

DK stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

