Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 167,097 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,312,000 after buying an additional 641,377 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 245,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $39.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

