POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

