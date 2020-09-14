PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.76. PlayAGS shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $133.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.