Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,044 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

