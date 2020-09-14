Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 299 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 24.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.