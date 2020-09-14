Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.37 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

