Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

