Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Gate.io. Phantasma has a market cap of $5.42 million and $184,060.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00051229 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.70 or 1.00009580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00184385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.