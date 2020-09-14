Penny Hughes Buys 2,723 Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Stock

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) insider Penny Hughes acquired 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,975.58 ($5,194.80).

Penny Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Penny Hughes bought 2,478 shares of GYM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,964.80 ($5,180.71).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.41. GYM Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GYM Group PLC will post 889.999995 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GYM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

