Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Receives $45.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of PBA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

