Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

PE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of PE opened at $9.31 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 3,083,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

