ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00051229 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.70 or 1.00009580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00184385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000903 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

